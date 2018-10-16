Tigers fall to West Lauderdale 28-6

The Tigers were undefeated entering last Friday’s game against the West Lauderdale Knights. The Knights were 7-1 and many fans believed that this game would decide the district champion.

The Tigers possessed the ball to start the game. The offense was shut down on four plays and turned the ball over on their own 40 yard line. The Knights opened the game with a good mix of passing and running plays, which led to a touchdown and 7-0 lead. This set the tone for the rest of the game. West Lauderdale was a talented team that limited mistakes on offense, and limited big plays on defense. Christian Allen and the Tiger offense struggled. The usual fast pace big play offense was nonexistent. The occasional bright spot appeared throughout the game for the Tigers offensively, but West Lauderdale was always quick to answer back.

Defensively, the Tigers played mundanely into the Knights’ favor and struggled to get off the field on third down. Energy levels on the sideline were low, and entering halftime the Tigers were in trouble trailing 0-14. This team has become known for its second half explosions. It appeared we were in store for another performance. The Tiger defense forced West Lauderdale to start the second half. The offense’s struggles continued and the defense’s soon resumed.

The Tigers managed to score late in the fourth quarter after the game was decided on a pass from Allen to Collier. The final score was 6-28, and the Tigers lost their first game of the season.

Defensive Coordinator Derrick Jenkins said, “It’s a humbling experience. We came out here and didn’t play well. We deserved this loss because we didn’t do what we needed to do and execute.” Jenkins took the blame for the defense’s performance. He said, “We can’t sulk. We’re just going to get better and right the ship.”

Head Coach Chuckie Allen said, “We have to refocus. This has been building up for weeks. Everybody wants the spotlight but don’t want to put in the hard work.” Allen questioned the motivation of his players and stated that they have to play for each other. He said, “Hopefully with this loss we start listening to coaches because we coach for a reason.” The loss may have consequences in playoff seeding, but the Tigers are prepared to move forward.

Allen said, “We just have to strap them on and we’ll be back.”