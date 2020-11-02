McGee sought for questioning

By MARLAN JONES,
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 1:32pm

Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins reported that during the early morning of February 10, the Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting a stabbing and a house fire on Garrett Road North.

The Harrisville and Braxton Fire departments and AMR responded to the fire quickly. A male victim was transported to a Jackson hospital, where he was treated and released.

The incident allegedly spawned from a domestic disturbance between Hunter McGee and his estranged girlfriend. McGee is alleged to have set fire to the house and stabbed the male victim multiple times.

McGee later fled on foot into a nearby wooded area on Garrett Road North. A search of the area was conducted by the Sheriff’s Department.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department asks anyone who has information as to the whereabouts of Hunter McGee to contact the department at 601-847-2921.

 

 

 

